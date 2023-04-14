Minor league update for 4/14/23

In Game One for Down East, Jose Corniell allowed a three run homer in the first then nothing after that, going five innings, striking out eight and allowing no walks. Dylan MacLean threw two shutout innings, striking out three.

Anthony Gutierrez had a single, a double and a stolen base. Jojo Blackmon had a double, a walk and a stolen base. Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits. Tucker Mitchell had a hit.

In Game Two, Brock Porter allowed a run on two hits and a walk in 3.1 IP, striking out four. Yeison Morrobel had a hit and a walk. Ian Moller had a hit.

Hickory starter Josh Stephan gave up three runs in the first but then threw four more scoreless after that, striking out four and walking one. Daniel Mateo had three hits. Alejandro Osuna had a single and a double. Maximo Acosta had a hit.

For the Roughriders, Evan Carter went 4 for 6, raising his batting average on the year to .414 and his OPS to 1155. Luisangel Acuna had three hits and a walk. Dustin Harris had two hits and two walks.

Cody Bradford gave up his first run of the season, a solo home run, in five innings of work for Round Rock. Bradford struck out six and walked three. Chase Lee struck out one and walked one in a shutout inning. Lucas Jacobsen threw 1.1 scoreless innings. Joe Barlow threw a shutout inning.

Justin Foscue was 3 for 3 with a homer and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas and Davis Wendzel each doubled. Sam Huff and Blaine Crim each had a hit.

