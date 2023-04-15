Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers defeated the Astros 6-2 last night.

Evan Grant notes that the Rangers are just four road wins in Houston from matching their Minute Maid win total from the past four seasons combined.

Kennedi Landry says the Rangers showed what their identity can be on Friday.

In other news Jeff Wilson has an early update on four of the Rangers’ top pitching prospects.

Grant writes about the weekend’s matchup of 2,000-win managers between Bruce Bochy and Dusty Baker.

The Rangers are set to unveil their City Connect jerseys on Monday, the design of which they’ve kept a tight heavy lid on.

And with all these new pitch rules guys don’t have time to just like kick it and vibe with each other, yknow?

That’s all for this morning. The silver boot series continues tonight at 6:10, with Jon Gray taking the hill for Texas on Jackie Robinson Day.

Have a good weekend!