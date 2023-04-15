Texas Rangers lineup for April 15, 2023 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Hunter Brown for the Astros.

Texas looks to follow up yesterdays win with another this evening in Houston. Robbie Grossman is getting the start at DH, instead of Brad Miller, and Josh Smith is back in the second spot in the order.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Smith — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — DH

Jankowski — LF

Taveras — CF

6:10 p.m. Central start time. Astros are -175 favorites.