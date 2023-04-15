Jon Gray exits after taking ball off the arm

Texas Rangers starter Jon Gray was lifted from today’s game against the Houston Astros after taking a comebacker off the bat of Yainer Diaz off his right forearm to lead off the third inning.

Gray had been cruising prior to that point, allowing just a walk in the first two innings while striking out two, and with none of the previous balls in play being hit harder than 80 mph (although the Diaz single that knocked him out was 109.3 mph off the bat). Cole Ragans was brought into the game in place of Gray, and ended up giving up a two out pop fly to Yordan Alvarez that would have been an easy out in most parks, but which hit off the top of the left field wall in front of the Crawford Boxes for a two run double.

The official word currently is that Gray has a right forearm contusion, and will be reevaluated tomorrow. If Gray has to miss a start then presumably Ragans or Dane Dunning would move into his spot from the bullpen, given there are no viable rotation options in the minors right now.