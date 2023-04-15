8-6 - Gray skies descend upon Houston as Rangers fall 8-2

The Texas Rangers scored twice but the Houston Astros scored eight times.

Two and a half hours of wondering how baseball ever made it this far as a sport.

Player of the Game: Lefty long man Cole Ragans came on for the injured Jon Gray and threw four innings of emergency relief and — though he allowed arguably the biggest hit of the game, a Minute Maid special double to the world’s scariest hitter Yordan Alvarez — he otherwise kept the Rangers in this one until the wheels fell off late.

As a reward, he might just join the rotation if Gray hits the IL.

Up Next: The rubber match between AL West rivals will see LHP Andrew Heaney take the mound for Texas against LHP Framber Valdez for Houston.

Sunday night’s first pitch from Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 6:10 pm CT and will be aired on ESPN.