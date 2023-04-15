Minor league update for 4/15/23

Down East saw Adrian Rodriguez strike out one in a scoreless inning. Aidan Curry struck out five and walked one while allowing two runs in four innings. D.J. McCarty struck out three and walked one in 2.1 scoreless innings. Cam Cauley and Tucker Mitchell each had hits.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-greenjackets/2023/04/15/728414#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728414

For Hickory, Mitch Bratt started and allowed a run in 4.1 IP, striking out three and walking o one. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a walk. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of walks.

Hickory boxscore: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-blue-rocks/2023/04/15/726972#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=726972

Frisco starter T.K. Roby gave up four runs in six innings of work, striking out eight and walking none. Marc Church struck out one in a scoreless inning. Luisangel Acuna had a single and a triple.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-missions/2023/04/15/728939#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728939

Kyle Cody started and allowed two runs in 3.2 IP, striking out four and walking one. Jake Latz gave up three runs in an inning of work. Daniel Robert threw an inning and gave up two runs. Davis Wendzel homered.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-express/2023/04/15/721645#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721645