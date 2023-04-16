Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers fell to the Houston Astros last night by a score of 8-2.

Despite the loss, the Rangers dodged a bullet (even if Jon Gray was unable to) when initial indications were the Gray, who left the game after taking a hard comebacker off the arm in the third inning, wasn’t seriously injured.

Rangers and Astros players met with 75 high school baseball and softball players on Saturday to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read talks about the Rangers being relevant again.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.