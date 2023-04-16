Stanton to i.l. with hamstring injury

New York Yankee slugger Giancarlo Stanton is going on the 10 day injured list due to a hamstring issue, it has been announced. Infielder Oswald Peraza has been called up to take his place.

Stanton suffered the injury the same way Corey Seager suffered his hamstring strain earlier this week — running to second on a double. Stanton has a history of leg injuries that have limited him over the course of his career.

Peraza was beaten out for the starting shortstop job in spring training by Anthony Volpe, and the Yankees opted to send him to AAA to play every day rather than relegating him to a bench role. Peraza would seem likely to either play third base, or else play second base with Gleyber Torres moving to third base, for the time being. That would allow D.J. LeMahieu to get the bulk of the DH playing time. Former Ranger Willie Calhoun, currently slashing .154/.154/.231, could also see an uptick in playing time.

The Peraza call up would also seem to potentially reduce the at bats available for another former Ranger, Isiah Kiner-Falefa. IKF is slashing .091/.091/.091 in 22 plate appearances for New York.