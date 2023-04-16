Minor league update for 4/16/23

Down East starter Ivan Oviedo struck out five in 4.1 IP, allowing three runs. Gleider Figuereo and Anthony Gutierrez each had a single and a walk. Danyer Cueva had a single.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-greenjackets/2023/04/16/728413#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728413

Kumar Rocker continued to cruise for Hickory, striking out four in three shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk. Larson Kindreich struck out three in three perfect innings. Michael Brewer struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Maximo Acosta doubled. Alejandro Osuna had three walks and a stolen base.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-blue-rocks/2023/04/16/726971#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=726971

Ryan Garcia allowed a run on a hit and two walks in two innings, with three Ks. Alex Speas had three Ks in an inning. Antoine Kelley struck out two and walked one while allowing b an unearned run in two innings.

Evan Carter bounced back from yesterday’s collar by going 2 for 3 with a homer and 3 walks. Dustin Harris was 3 for 5 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a grand slam. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a hit. Chris Seise had a pair of

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-missions/2023/04/16/728932/final/box

Taylor Hearn allowed a run in 0.2 IP, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two. Chase Lee struck out two in 1.1 scoreless. Lucas Jacobsen allowed two hits and a walk while allowing a run in 0.2 IP. Fernery Ozuna struck out three in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Davis Wendzel had a double and a homer. Jonathan Ornelas and Blaine Crim had a hit apiece. Justin Foscue reached base twice on a walk and an HBP.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-express/2023/04/16/721646#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721646