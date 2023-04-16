Texas Rangers lineup for April 16, 2023

Texas Rangers lineup for April 6, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Framber Valdez for the Astros.
Texas will try to rebound from yesterdays disappointment. And with a lefty on the mound, Texas is going with a righty-heavy lineup, including Ezequiel Duran getting his first major league start at shortstop.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Duran — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Grossman — DH
Taveras — CF
Thompson — LF
6:10 p.m. Central start time. Houston is favored at -200.
