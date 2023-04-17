Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that the Texas Rangers pulled off a series win in Houston even with Corey Seager is on the shelf.

Kennedi Landry writes about Marcus Semien’s euphoric grand slam from the 9-1 series-grabbing victory for Texas.

Grant notes that Will Smith hit some nice career milestones on Saturday before shutting down an Astros rally on Sunday.

Landry had a chat with Frisco manager Carlos Cardoza about leading one of the minor league’s most talented squads.

The most talented player on that squad might be Evan Carter and Grant writes about the superlative start that the outfield prospect has had with the RoughRiders.

And, after two series wins, including their first in Houston since 2018, the Rangers were the high risers in the latest MLB Power Rankings.

Have a nice day!