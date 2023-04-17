Texas Rangers lineup for April 17, 2023 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Jacob deGrom for the Rangers and Jordan Lyles for the Royals.

Texas starts their series against Kansas City in first place in the West and with Jacob deGrom on the mound. Travis Jankowski is hitting second, and Adolis Garcia is getting the day off.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — RF

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — LF

Smith — SS

Miller — DH

Taveras — CF

6:40 p.m. Central start time. Texas is favored at -210.