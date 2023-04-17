deGrom pulled after 4 IP due to wrist soreness

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom was removed from Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals after four innings with what the team says was right wrist soreness. The team says that this is a precautionary move, and they will continue to evaluate him.

deGrom had a no hitter going, and his final two pitches of the game were 100.0 mph and 97.9 mph, so his performance didn’t indicate that there was an issue. The Rangers were up 4-0 when deGrom was removed. He was replaced by Dane Dunning, who, along with Cole Ragans, has the long man/multi-inning role in the bullpen.

The Rangers have an off day on Thursday so they could push deGrom back a day before his next start if they wanted, though that assumes that they don’t also have to push back Jon Gray, who left Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros after taking a comebacker off the arm. A longer amount of time missed would likely necessitate an injured list stint, with either Dunning or Ragans replacing deGrom in the rotation.