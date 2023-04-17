10-6 - deGrom exit sours Rangers 4-0 shutout win over Royals

The Texas Rangers scored four runs while the Kansas City Royals scored zero runs.

Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay. Please be okay.

While we await more news on the severity of Jacob deGrom’s “sore right wrist” that caused him to exit with a no-hitter after four frames, the Rangers did win tonight’s ballgame to earn a season-high watermark of four games above .500.

The Rangers didn’t win their tenth game last year until May 4.

P.S. Go Stars!

Player of the Game: While deGrom was certainly on pace to occupy this space, and Dane Dunning’s 4 1⁄ 3 innings of shutout rescue relief should be applauded, Josh Jung’s massive first inning three-run dong proved to be the only hit that the Rangers would need tonight.

Now a tenth of the way through the 2023 season, Jung is slashing .288/.333/.492 with perhaps better-than-advertised defense at third base. Establishing Jung as a big league regular is one of the goals of this season so it’s nice to see that getting off to a good start.

Up Next: deGrom or no, the show must go on and the Rangers will send RHP Nathan Eovaldi to the mound tomorrow evening against RHP Brad Keller.

Tuesday’s first pitch from Kauffman Stadium is scheduled for 6:40 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.