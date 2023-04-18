Texas Rangers lineup for April 18, 2023 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Brad Keller for the Royals.

After yesterday’s one hitter, the Rangers look to try to improve on that performance against the Kansas City Royals. The Jankster is hitting second again, and Ezequiel Duran and Sandy Leon are each getting a start.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — CF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — LF

Duran — SS

Miller — DH

Leon — C

6:40 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are favorites at -125.