Game 17 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals

Rangers go for a winning road trip

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Kansas City Royals Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals

Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 6:40 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Kauffman Stadium

RHP Nathan Eovaldi vs. RHP Brad Keller

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ROYALS
Marcus Semien - 2B Bobby Witt - SS
Travis Jankowski - CF MJ Melendez - RF
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Salvador Perez - C
Adolis Garcia - RF Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B
Josh Jung - 3B Franmil Reyes - DH
Robbie Grossman - LF Michael Massey - 2B
Ezequiel Duran - SS Edward Olivares - LF
Brad Miller - DH Kyle Isbel - CF
Sandy Leon - C Nicky Lopez - 3B
Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Brad Keller - RHP

Go Rangers!

