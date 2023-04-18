Game 17 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals

Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals
Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 6:40 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Kauffman Stadium
RHP Nathan Eovaldi vs. RHP Brad Keller
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ROYALS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Travis Jankowski - CF
|MJ Melendez - RF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Salvador Perez - C
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Franmil Reyes - DH
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Ezequiel Duran - SS
|Edward Olivares - LF
|Brad Miller - DH
|Kyle Isbel - CF
|Sandy Leon - C
|Nicky Lopez - 3B
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
|Brad Keller - RHP
Go Rangers!
