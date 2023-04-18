Minor league update for 4/18/23

Richard Montalvo threw four innings for Down East, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks, striking out five. Gleider Figuereo had two walks and a homer. Ian Moller had a hit.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/mudcats-vs-wood-ducks/2023/04/18/728084#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728084

Gavin Collyer started for Hickory and went 4.1 IP, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks, striking out five.

Maximo Acosta was 2 for 4 with a homer. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/hot-rods-vs-crawdads/2023/04/18/727230#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727230

Jack Leiter had a very Jack Leiter outing, allowing three runs on a two run homer and a solo homer in five innings, giving up eight hits in all along with two walks, striking out six.

Evan Carter drew four walks. David Garcia was 3 for 4 with a double. Trevor Hauver had a hit and a walk. Luisangel Acuna and Thomas Saggese each had hits.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/travelers-vs-roughriders/2023/04/18/729144#game_state=live,game_tab=field,game=729144

Round Rock is on the West Coast and will be updated later, though Justin Foscue has already hit a first inning grand slam.