Minor league update for 4/18/23

The update for the minor league day

By Adam J. Morris
Richard Montalvo threw four innings for Down East, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks, striking out five. Gleider Figuereo had two walks and a homer. Ian Moller had a hit.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/mudcats-vs-wood-ducks/2023/04/18/728084#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728084

Gavin Collyer started for Hickory and went 4.1 IP, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks, striking out five.

Maximo Acosta was 2 for 4 with a homer. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/hot-rods-vs-crawdads/2023/04/18/727230#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727230

Jack Leiter had a very Jack Leiter outing, allowing three runs on a two run homer and a solo homer in five innings, giving up eight hits in all along with two walks, striking out six.

Evan Carter drew four walks. David Garcia was 3 for 4 with a double. Trevor Hauver had a hit and a walk. Luisangel Acuna and Thomas Saggese each had hits.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/travelers-vs-roughriders/2023/04/18/729144#game_state=live,game_tab=field,game=729144

Round Rock is on the West Coast and will be updated later, though Justin Foscue has already hit a first inning grand slam.

