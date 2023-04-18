11-6 - Rangers blast their way to 12-2 win over Royals

The Texas Rangers scored twelve runs while the Kansas City Royals scored two runs.

That this is the lineup of a first place baseball team is borderline miraculous. https://t.co/AD7hsxTiAt — Christopher Fittz (@apoplecticfittz) April 18, 2023

Nice tweet, idiot.

That miraculous lineup only went out and scored twelve runs on twelve hits while collecting eight walks while facing a guy that held them to one run six days ago. Bruce Bochy is clearly a savant.

With the win, the Rangers are guaranteed a winning road trip ahead of tomorrow’s finale and their 11-6 record through 17 games equals their best start since the 2013 campaign.

Player of the Game: With Corey Seager on the shelf, Marcus Semien has picked a fine time to carry the Rangers’ offense. After his monumental grand slam in Houston over the weekend, Semien homered in last night’s contest and then smacked a three-run dong tonight to cap off Texas’ five-run 6th inning that turned a close one-run game into a laugher that only got funnier.

Last year, through April, Semien slashed .157/.226/.217 as he experienced a worrying adjustment period with Texas. This year, the 2021 MVP candidate is slashing .271/.325/.500 after he collected two hits and drew two walks in tonight’s contest.

Up Next: The Rangers will close out this series against the Royals hoping to do some spring sweeping with LHP Martin Perez set to go in the finale for Texas opposite RHP Brady Singer for Kansas City.

Wednesday afternoon’s first pitch from Kauffman Stadium is scheduled for 1:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.