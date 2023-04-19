Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers don’t look like the Rangers of the last few years to start 2023, though navigating Corey Seager’s injury might put that to the test.

Nathan Eovaldi didn’t have his best stuff last night, but he hung in there and held the Royals to two runs long enough for the Ranger offense to go bananas.

The Rangers are now one of four teams Diamond Sports have stopped paying for broadcast rights.

Jamey Newberg wonders if it would be premature for the Rangers to deal some surplus middle infield prospects for help in the outfield.

And, man, do the Rangers need help in the outfield... the 7 outfielders on the roster are putting up an anemic .559 OPS.

Jacob deGrom says that his wrist isn’t going to keep him from making his next start on Sunday.

Jack Leiter went five innings for the first time this season on Tuesday but continues to give up too many walks and homers.