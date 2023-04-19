12-6 - A sovereignty swept as Rangers collect 12-3 victory in finale

The Texas Rangers scored twelve runs while the Kansas City Royals scored three runs.

If the Rangers are going to be a successful team in 2023, they will need to beat the bad teams. Let’s call it the Taking Care of Business principle.

Today, the Rangers took care of business by finishing off a sweep of one of those bad teams. Texas went 5-1 this season against Kansas City while applying the TCoB philosophy. The only bummer now is that there will be no more business to take care of against the Royals as the Rangers have now completed their 2023 slate against KC.

In addition to the sweep, Texas finished their first multi-series road trip at 5-1 and are a season-high six games above .500, a mark they had not seen in 1,375 days when they were 50-44 on July 14, 2019.

Player of the Game: Marcus Semien’s hot bat was the story of this road trip and that certainly continued today as he went 3-for-5 with a couple of runs scored and two RBIs while even reaching via catcher’s interference and stealing a bag.

However, after a slow start to his season after returning from injury a week ago, Leody Taveras broke out today by going 3-for-5 with a double and a triple which those extra base hits each bringing in a run apiece.

Up Next: The Rangers have Thursday off before opening a series against the Oakland Athletics with RHP Jon Gray set to pitch for Texas against an A’s pitcher to be named.

Friday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired via BS Southwest Extra.