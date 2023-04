Cody Bradford started for Round Rock, going 5.1 shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six. Chase Lee allowed a run in 1.1 IP, striking out two and allowing a pair of hits. Jake Latz struck out three in 1.1 scoreless innings. Yerry Rodriguez struck out two in a scoreless inning of work.

Clint Frazier had a walk and a pair of hits. Jonathan Ornelas and Justin Foscue each had a walk.

Round Rock Express box score