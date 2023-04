Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers thumped the Philadelphia Phillies yesterday by a score of 16-3.

Evan Grant writes about the Rangers offense being red hot to start the season.

Nathan Eovaldi had some trouble but navigated it and ended up earning his first Rangers “W”.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read is about the Rangers counting on Josh Jung being a key part of the lineup.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.