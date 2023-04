Texas Rangers lineup for April 2, 2023 against the Philadelphia Phillies: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Bailey Falter for the Phillies.

Texas goes for the sweep tonight on national TV against the defending N.L. champs.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

June — 3B

Grossman — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Duran — LF

6:08 pm Central start time. Texas is -125 favorites.