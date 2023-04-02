Minor league update for 4/2/23

Round Rock Express starter Robert Dugger, signed a few days ago to fortify the Round Rock rotation, gave up seven runs without getting it out of the first inning. Grant Anderson walked two and struck out three in 2.1 scoreless innings. Kyle Cody gave up two runs on a pair of solo homers in three innings, striking out four and walking one. Lucas Jacobsen allowed a run in an inning of work on three hits and a walk, striking out one. Daniel Robert struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Jonathan Ornelas had a hit. Sam Huff had a pair of hits and a walk.

Round Rock Express box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/isotopes-vs-express/2023/04/02/721652#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721652