3-0 — Rangers Enjoy Philly Sweepsteak with 2-1 Win in Finale

The Rangers bats went cray-cray in the first two games, but today we got to see Texas face down their 2022 nemesis — the one run game.

The offense wasn’t great, and Martin Perez wasn’t as sharp as he’s been in the past, but the bullpen was great and Texas was able to eke out a one run win, as they hopefully leave the one run bugaboo behind them.

Player of the Game: Josh Jung’s home run gave the Rangers the lead early on, so let’s give this honor to the Rook.

Next up: Texas starts a series against Baltimore tomorrow night.