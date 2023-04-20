Minor league update for 4/19/23

Josh Gessner threw four innings for Down East, striking out five while walking two and allowing two hits, with no runs.

Jojo Blackmon had a walk and a homer. Tucker Mitchell was 3 for 3 with a stolen base and a double. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit.

Down East box score

Winston Santos started for Hickory and went 3.2 IP, allowing seven runs on six hits (two homers) and two walks, with three strikes. Michael Brewer struck out two and walked on in one shutout inning.

Alejandro Osuna was two for four with a double. Maximo Acosta had a hit. Daniel Mateo and Cody Freeman each had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Owen White went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks, striking out three. Marc Church threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one.

Evan Carter only had two hits. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of doubles and a walk. Dustin Harris had a pair of walks. Thomas Saggese had a hit. Chris Seise homered.

Frisco box score

Chase Lee threw three shutout innings for Round Rock, allowing one hit while striking out four. Jake Latz allowed three runs in 1.1 IP. Taylor Hearn threw a shutout inning, with a walk and a strikeout.

Justin Foscue was 2 for 5 with a double. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk. Blaine Crim was 2 for 4 with a walk and a homer. Davis Wendzel had a walk and a pair of HBPs.

Round Rock box score