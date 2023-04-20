Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson observes that the 2023 Rangers have a good record and are doing things that good teams do, like sweeping the Royals.

The Rangers have decided that strangulation and domestic abuse don’t fit their current marketing strategy.

Leody Taveras finally seemed to be hitting his stride in Wednesday’s win over the Royals, though Evan Grant notes that the Rangers haven’t exactly been facing the league’s best opponents.

The Rangers are off to their best start since 2013, despite injuries to Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom and Jon Gray having limited outings because of their frail bodies.