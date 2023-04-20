D-Backs DFA Bumgarner, per reports

MLB rumors: Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks, per reports. The Diamondbacks would have seven days to trade, waive or release Bumgarner if he were DFA’d.

The 33 year old Bumgarner was a key part of the three World Series championships the San Francisco Giants won with current Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy at the helm. Buster Olney suggested earlier today that if the D-Backs moved on from Bumgarner he could look to join the Rangers, given his history with Bochy. However, given Bumgarner isn’t good, and given his history of being a red ass who is constantly mad at players on other teams who don’t act on the field in the way Bumgarner thinks they should, I’d prefer the Rangers pass on him.

Bumgarner signed a 5 year, $85 million deal with the D-Backs after the 2019 season. It seemed questionable at the time and looks even worse now, given they are moving on from him despite his being under contract through 2024. Bumgarner has allowed 20 runs in 16.2 IP over four starts this year, and has a 5.23 ERA during his time with Arizona.

I would wager Bumgarner clears waivers, is released, and then looks to latch on somewhere. Fellow Giants starters Tim Lincecum and Matt Cain also had a lot of success early on with the Giants, then faced a steep and relatively decline. Maybe it is something in the water.