Friday morning Rangers links

The Rangers were off yesterday.

The DMN’s Kevin Sherrington asks when’s the time for Chris Young and the Rangers to start wheeling and dealing.

Josh Jung is among MLB’s hottest rookies for the month of April. Also he’s been hitting the ball pretty well.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Oakland A’s are coming to town with all their Vegas stadium baggage lingering overhead.

And The Athletic’s Eno Sarris breaks down a list of players who have had dramatic changes to their swing rate in 2023, with the predictable mentions of two Texas Rangers.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a weekend series vs. Oakland tonight with Jon Gray on the mound for Texas.

