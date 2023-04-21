Minor league update for 4/20/23

Jose Corniell started for the Wood Ducks and gave up five runs in four innings, striking out four and walking four. Dylan MacLean allowed four runs in 4.1 IP, striking out four and walking one.

Cam Cauley had two walks and two stolen bases. Anthony Gutierrez was 2 for 4 with a homer. Yeison Morrobel had a hit.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/mudcats-vs-wood-ducks/2023/04/20/728083#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728083

Josh Stephan started for Hickory and dominated, throwing seven shutout innings, striking out ten while allowing two hits and walking three. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a stolen base.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/hot-rods-vs-crawdads/2023/04/20/727231#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727231

The Frisco game was suspended in the fifth and will be resumed on Saturday. Pre-suspension, Evan Carter had a hit and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had a grand slam. Thomas Saggese had a single and a double. Chris Seise had a double.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/travelers-vs-roughriders/2023/04/22/729139#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729139

Round Rock got seven innings of one run ball from Cody Bradford, who struck out five and walked two. John King struck out one and walked one in a scoreless inning.

Jonathan Ornelas had a single and a double. Justin Foscue had a pair of walks. Blaine Crim had a hit and a pair of walks.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-river-cats/2023/04/20/721573#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721573