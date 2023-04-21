Texas Rangers lineup for April 21, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and JP Sears for the A’s.

Texas begins a three game series at home against the Swingin’ A’s, and with a lefty going with Oakland, we have both Ezequiel Duran and Bubba Thompson in the lineup, as well as Robbie Grossman in the much coveted #2 spot in the order.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Grossman — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Thompson — LF

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -210 favorites.