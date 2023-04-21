Texas Rangers lineup for April 21, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and JP Sears for the A’s.
Texas begins a three game series at home against the Swingin’ A’s, and with a lefty going with Oakland, we have both Ezequiel Duran and Bubba Thompson in the lineup, as well as Robbie Grossman in the much coveted #2 spot in the order.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Grossman — DH
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Duran — SS
Thompson — LF
Taveras — CF
7:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -210 favorites.
Loading comments...