Minor league update for 4/21/23

Down East starter Brock Porter allowed a run in four innings, striking out seven and walking three. Adrian Rodriguez allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work.

Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of hits. Ian Moller doubled. Danyer Cueva had a hit.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/mudcats-vs-wood-ducks/2023/04/21/728081#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728081

Mitch Bratt started for Hickory and allowed two runs in 4.2 IP, striking out five and walking one.

Offensively, Hickory scored 16 runs on 8 hits. Cody Freeman had a single, a double and a walk. Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits and a walk. Alejandro Osuna had three walks.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/hot-rods-vs-crawdads/2023/04/21/727233#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727233

Antoine Kelly came in to finish the Frisco game that was suspended last night. Kelly walked four, struck out three and allowed a homer in giving up two runs in two innings.

Luisangel Acuna was a triple shy of a cycle. Chris Seise had a double and a homer. Evan Carter had a hit and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a single and a double.

In the second game, TK Roby allowed four runs in four innings, striking out five and walking two. Chris Seise doubled.

Frisco Game One box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/travelers-vs-roughriders/2023/04/21/729139/final/box#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729139

Frisco Game Two box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/travelers-vs-roughriders/2023/04/21/729142#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729142

Late game for Round Rock so we will update this later.