12-7 - Rangers succumb to City Connect curse with 5-4 loss to A’s

The Texas Rangers scored four runs but the Oakland Athletics scored five runs.

Well, that was embarrassing and I don’t mean the City Connect uniforms.

Player of the Game: Jonah Heim hit Texas’ ninth three-run dong of the season in the first inning to give the Rangers an early 4-0 lead and it appeared that Oakland starter JP Sears might not make it out of the inning.

Instead, Texas muted the bats for the rest of the evening and Sears cruised to a career-high 11 Ks in the five shutout innings that followed for the lefty.

But hey, thanks for Heim Time, Oakland!

Up Next: The Rangers will gingerly slip off their “midnight blue” pants and put away the Peagle as they will surely seek atonement for tonight’s shameful display. LHP Andrew Heaney is next to pitch for Texas opposite RHP Shintaro Fujinami for Oakland.

Saturday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT and can be viewed via BS Southwest.