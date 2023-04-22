Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost to the A’s last night.

Kennedi Landry’s game story has quotes from Jon Gray saying how ugly it was and how he just has to wear it — and he wasn’t speaking of the City Connect uniform debut.

Evan Grant, meanwhile, blames the pants.

Jeff Wilson also has some notes on our 0-1 Texas Peagles.

Elsewhere, Jacob deGrom threw a bullpen sesh and is on track to make his next start after leaving his previous one with wrist soreness.

Wilson writes about the notion that Evan Carter is currently the Rangers’ best option in centerfield.

And The Athletic’s Evan Drellich writes about a new lawsuit alleging minor league owners used the MLB’s contraction of affiliated minor league teams to get really rich.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and A’s continue their series tonight at 6:05 with Andrew Heaney on the hill for Texas.

Have a good weekend!