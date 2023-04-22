13-7 - El Bombi’s three dong night sends Rangers to 18-3 win over A’s

The Texas Rangers poured it on for 18 runs while the Oakland Athletics scored three runs.

Apparently the 2023 A’s are actually bad.

About 10 minutes into this game, the Rangers were trailing the A’s 2-0 and had allowed about 10% of Oakland’s entire season runs output in fewer than 10 innings of having faced them. The Peagle indeed seemed quite cursed.

But Adolis Garcia and the bats weren’t having it.

18 runs, including eight driven in by El Bombi himself, crossed the plate and the Rangers emphatically washed away the awful taste from last night’s loss against baseball’s worst team.

The Peagle is safe. For now.

Player of the Game:

Overall, Bombi went 5-for-5 with a HBP that only pissed him off as he drove in eight, scored a franchise record-tying five, and smacked two doubles to go along with his three dingers.

By the time Garcia was finally finished with Oakland tonight, he had contributed 16 total bases, second most in team history. Insanity.

Up Next: The rubber match of this series will feature RHP Jacob deGrom — yes, he’s officially listed as the day’s starter now — back on the mound for Texas against LHP Kyle Muller for Oakland.

The Sunday afternoon first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest Extra