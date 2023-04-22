Minor league update for 4/22/23

Down East was washed out.

Kumar Rocker started for Hickory and was rocked in the first inning, allowing three runs on a pair of doubles, a triple, and a walk. Over the next 3.1 IP he retired 10 of 11 hitters, with the one reaching base being a walk. Rocker K’d 8 of 18 batters. Michael Brewer struck out three in two scoreless innings.

Hickory had four hits, but Maximo Acosta had three of them, picking up two singles and a double.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/hot-rods-vs-crawdads/2023/04/22/727234#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727234

Ryan Garcia started four Frisco and went four innings, allowing one run on a solo home run, striking out four and walking three. Marc Church struck out five and walked one while allowing a run in two innings.

Luisangel Acuna and Thomas Saggese each had hits.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/travelers-vs-roughriders/2023/04/22/729141#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729141

Round Rock is playing late so they will be updated later.