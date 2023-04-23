Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Oakland A’s last night by a score of 18-3.

Shawn McFarland’s game story talks about Andrew Heaney shaking off a bad first inning to give the Rangers a strong effort in their win.

Adolis Garcia had a historic night at the plate, with three home runs, five extra base hits and 16 total bases.

Jeff Wilson goes through all the places Garcia entered the record books with his performance Saturday night.

Jacob deGrom left his last start due to wrist soreness but is ready to go for his start today.

Like Andrew Heaney, Kumar Rocker also got off to a slow start but finished very strong in his third start of the season for Hickory.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, visited the Texas Rangers Youth Baseball Academy this weekend.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read looks at Dane Dunning and Cole Ragans and their contributions to the bullpen this year.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.