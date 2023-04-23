Texas Rangers lineup for April 23, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Jacob deGrom for the Rangers and Kyle Muller for the A’s.

After last night’s 18 run outburst, Texas will see if they can do something similar this afternoon against lefty Kyle Muller. With the lefthander on the mound, we have Robbie Grossman, Ezequiel Duran and Bubba Thompson all in the starting lineup, while Jonah Heim is starting a day game after a night game (though he got the last few innings off last night).

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Grossman — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Taveras — CF

Thompson — LF

1:35 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are favorites at -350.