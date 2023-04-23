Minor league update for 4/23/23

Down East played a pair.

In Game One, Aidan Curry went five innings, allowing two runs in two hits (including a homer) and two walks, striking out seven. Tucker Mitchell had a hit and a walk.

In Game Two, Ivan Oviedo allowed four runs in 3.1 IP with 4 Ks and 3 walks. D.J. McCarty struck out five and walked one in three scoreless innings. Ian Moller and Cam Cauley each had hits.

Down East Game One box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/mudcats-vs-wood-ducks/2023/04/23/728079#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728079

Down East Game Two box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/mudcats-vs-wood-ducks/2023/04/23/728082#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728082

Larson Kindreich started for Hickory. For the second straight appearance he didn’t allow a hit, but this time he had command issues, walking three in 3.1 IP while striking out two and throwing more balls than strikes.

Daniel Mateo homered. Cody Freeman had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/hot-rods-vs-crawdads/2023/04/23/727227#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727227

Jack Leiter had an adventurous day for Frisco, going just 2.1 IP, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks, and striking out five.

Dustin Harris had a double and a triple. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits and a pair of stolen bases. Chris Seise and Thomas Saggese each had hits.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/travelers-vs-roughriders/2023/04/23/729140#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729140

Cole Winn started for Round Rock and had the best outing he has had in a while. Winn went five shutout innings, striking out seven and walking one. Jake Latz allowed two hits and struck out one in 0.2 IP.

Clint Frazier had a big day with a single, a double and a homer. Justin Foscue had a double and a walk. Sam Huff had a single and a walk. Blaine Crim had a double.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-river-cats/2023/04/23/721568#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721568