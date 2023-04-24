2023 Rangers Recap: Week 4

2023 Season Record: 14-7

2023 series record: 5-2

The Rangers had a really great week! Not only debuting their really good city connect uniforms and giving us The Peagle, but they also outscored their opponents 55 - 15 and went 5-1 this week!

GAME 16: 4-0 Win @ Kansas City Royals

This is the game fans will remember as the game Jacob deGrom had allowed zero hits through four innings and then didn’t come out for the 5th. Cue panicked Ranger fans everywhere screaming “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

Turns out he had a little wrist soreness that ended up being nothing enough to miss a start but something enough to make sure it didn’t effect how he pitched.

Dane Dunning came in to pitch 4.1 innings and gave up the only hit of the game. Giving Texas their first one-hitter since May 2018 against the Houston Astros.

GAME 17: 12-2 Win @ Kansas City Royals

The Rangers’ big inning of this game came in the 6th with seven straight hits before recording an out.

Nathan Eovaldi had a strong start, going six innings and giving up just two walks on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

GAME 18: 12-3 Win @ Kansas City Royals

Texas ended their season series against the Royals in spectacular fashion, by sweeping them. They ended their series outscoring them 48-22 on the season.

This win gave them a 5-1 road trip as they headed home for a quick three game series against the Oakland A’s.

GAME 19: 4-5 Loss vs Oakland Athletics

Texas debuted their City Connect unis on the field against the Oakland Athletics with Jon Gray on the mound. And it wasn’t the game the Peagle deserved.

Jonathan Hernandez got a blown save and Will Smith got the loss, however it wasn’t the strongest start from Gray who went 5.1 innings. Gray gave up four runs, three earned, on six hits and five walks to a terrible team.

GAME 20: 18-3 Win vs Oakland Athletics

The Rangers took the chance to re-wear the City Connects and see if they could change it’s luck.

It didn’t seem like that was going to happen after Oakland quickly scored two runs in the top of the first inning.

you know this would happen, the rangers give us something amazing like the peagle and then we find out it’s cursed pic.twitter.com/OClZIQFEAY — Morgan Price (@morganprice) April 22, 2023

But Adolis Garcia very quickly said “not tonight!” and hit one of his THREE two-run homers of the night.

Texas scored in all but the 4th and 6th innings and Garcia alone was responsible for eight RBIs.

Hat Trick on repeat til we fall asleep. #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/TSFUkhJnJI — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 23, 2023

Bruce Bochy made some moves to get other players not originally in the lineup some work. In doing so, Miller who had been DH, moved to first base and thus having the Rangers give up their DH position.

So of course we got Team Chaos and got to see a position-player, Jace Peterson, pitch to a pitcher, Josh Sborz. Sborz didn’t take the bat off his shoulder but it’s the thought that counts.

GAME 21: 5- 2 Win vs Oakland Athletics

To be honest, I was kind of surprised to see Robbie Grossman batting second in the lineup. It’s not the choice I would’ve made.

And very quickly, it was proven why Bochy is the manager and I am not.

In the second inning, Grossman hit a three run homer to give the Rangers the lead. And while that would’ve held enough for the win, the Rangers tacked on two more runs.

No surprise, deGrom was dominant. Going six innings, giving up two runs on three hits not walks and 11 strikeouts.

The Rangers head to Cincinnati for a three game series before coming back home for a four game weekend series against some familiar faces with the New York Yankees.