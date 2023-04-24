Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that Jacob deGrom emphatically put concerns to rest as he struck out 11 in a win in yesterday’s finale.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland writes that deGrom’s gem helped the Texas Rangers to their fourth consecutive series win.

Jeff Wilson takes a look at the elite company deGrom joined with his sterling effort from yesterday afternoon.

Travis Jankowski being surprisingly productive at the plate is among the items noted from Landry’s latest Rangers Q&A.

McFarland notes that even with Corey Seager on the shelf, the Ranger bats are getting it done with baseball’s second most runs scored so far this season.

The CBS Sports MLB experts debate whether or not the Rangers are for real after spending 24 days in first place in the season’s first month.

Landry writes that the Rangers’ approach to Kumar Rocker has been paying off in his first professional season after Texas took him No. 3 overall last summer.

McFarland writes that things aren’t going as well for 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter, however.

And, MLB dot com lists the Rangers’ weekend series against the Yankees as one to look forward to this week.

Have a nice day!