Texas Rangers lineup for April 24, 2023 against the Cincinnati Reds: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Nick Lodolo for the Reds.

Texas plays in Cincinnati today against the Reds. There’s a lefty on the mound — a lefty from TCU, no less! — and so the Rangers have a righty-oriented lineup. In addition, we will get to see Josh Jung, the #8 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, face off against Nick Lodolo, the #7 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Grossman — RF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Jung — 3B

Duran — SS

Taveras — CF

Leon — C

Thompson — LF

5:40 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -115 favorites.