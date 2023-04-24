Texas Rangers lineup for April 24, 2023 against the Cincinnati Reds: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Nick Lodolo for the Reds.
Texas plays in Cincinnati today against the Reds. There’s a lefty on the mound — a lefty from TCU, no less! — and so the Rangers have a righty-oriented lineup. In addition, we will get to see Josh Jung, the #8 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, face off against Nick Lodolo, the #7 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Grossman — RF
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — DH
Jung — 3B
Duran — SS
Taveras — CF
Leon — C
Thompson — LF
5:40 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -115 favorites.
