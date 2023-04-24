Texas Rangers release Clint Frazier

Outfielder Clint Frazier has been released by the Texas Rangers, per the beats. Kennedi Landry says the decision was made by “mutual agreement.”

The 28 year old Frazier was the fifth overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft, selected by the Cleveland Indians. He was traded to the New York Yankees in 2016 in the Andrew Miller deal, but struggled to stay healthy. After a bad 2021 season Frazier was released and signed with the Chicago Cubs. Frazier didn’t hit in the majors, was sent down, and then didn’t hit in AAA, either.

The Rangers signed Frazier to a minor league deal this offseason, and he was assigned to AAA Round Rock at the start of the season. Frazier slashed .250/.350/.442 for the Express, who are off today.

The Rangers left field/DH situation is kind of a mess right now — nonetheless, Frazier didn’t appear to have a path to a major league opportunity with Texas. My guess is that his agent has identified a team that Frazier can land with, and where he is more likely to potentially get a major league shot.