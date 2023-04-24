14-8 - The Jung and the Restless as Rangers blow one at Great American Ball Park

The Texas Rangers scored six runs but the Cincinnati Reds scored seven runs.

That sucked.

I had a bunch of cool stuff written out about the young players stepping up for the Rangers and then the bullpen walked like 14 Reds in a row to ruin everyone’s evening.

Player of the Game: Josh Jung hit two dongs which gave him five on the year which catapults him to the top of the AL rookie leaderboard.

Remember when Josh Jung was dinged as a prospect that might not develop power?

Up Next: The Rangers will seek a win on Tuesday with LHP Martin Perez on the mound opposite RHP Luke Weaver for Cincinnati.

Tomorrow evening’s first pitch from Great American Ball Park is scheduled for 5:40 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest Extra.