Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry was forced to write about last night’s game.

Evan Grant also suffered the same fate.

Matt Fisher previews the series in Cincinnati for the Texas Rangers which we can all pretend begins tonight with a little mental gymnastics.

Grant notes that Adolis Garcia secured the American League Player of the Week award for the second time in his career.

Jeff Wilson writes that Corey Seager is traveling with the Rangers but he’s still not due back for some weeks.

After Bombi’s big day last week, Grant ranks the five best individual game performances at the plate in Rangers franchise history.

Maria Torres of The Athletic has favorable quotes from a scout that paint Rangers farmhand Cody Bradford in a positive light.

And, Jeff Passan considers the Rangers to be the “most real” of the current overachieving teams in his early season takeaways.

Have a nice day!