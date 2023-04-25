Pirates, Reynolds agree to eight year extension, per reports

MLB Rumors: Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to terms on an 8 year, $106.75 million contract extension, per reports. The deal would buy out Reynolds’ last two years of arbitration and six free agent years.

The deal reportedly will pay Reynolds $10 million in 2024, $12 million in 2025, $14 million in 2026, and $15 million per year from 2027-30, with a 2031 club option at $20 million with a $2 million club buyout. Reynolds is making $6.75 million this year already, and gets a $2 million signing bonus. There is limited no trade protection, per reports, but no opt out clause — the opt out was reportedly the sticking point earlier on, with Reynolds requesting one and the team standing firm that they would not do that.

This should put a stop to the relentless demands in the comments here, on Twitter, and elsewhere that the Rangers go trade for Bryan Reynolds right now.

Reynolds was originally a second round pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2016 out of Vanderbilt. The 28 year old has a career .282/.359/.484 slash line in 515 games.