Pirates, Reynolds agree to eight year extension, per reports

Multiple reports indicate that the Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds have agreed to terms on an eight year extension

By Adam J. Morris
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

MLB Rumors: Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to terms on an 8 year, $106.75 million contract extension, per reports. The deal would buy out Reynolds’ last two years of arbitration and six free agent years.

The deal reportedly will pay Reynolds $10 million in 2024, $12 million in 2025, $14 million in 2026, and $15 million per year from 2027-30, with a 2031 club option at $20 million with a $2 million club buyout. Reynolds is making $6.75 million this year already, and gets a $2 million signing bonus. There is limited no trade protection, per reports, but no opt out clause — the opt out was reportedly the sticking point earlier on, with Reynolds requesting one and the team standing firm that they would not do that.

This should put a stop to the relentless demands in the comments here, on Twitter, and elsewhere that the Rangers go trade for Bryan Reynolds right now.

Reynolds was originally a second round pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2016 out of Vanderbilt. The 28 year old has a career .282/.359/.484 slash line in 515 games.

