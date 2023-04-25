Texas Rangers lineup for April 25, 2023 against the Cincinnati Reds: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Luke Weaver for the Reds.
The Rangers will try to have a better game than they did yesterday. Ezequiel Duran is in the lineup against a right hander, which is an interesting development.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Jankowski — LF
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Duran — DH
Smith — SS
Taveras — CF
5:40 pm Central start time. The Rangers are favored at -145.
