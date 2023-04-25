14-9 - A perfectly good game goes down like a bowl of Skyline Chili for Rangers

The Texas Rangers scored six runs but the Cincinnati Reds scored seven runs.

It happened again. Literally. The same thing. Again. Exactly the same thing.

Player of the Game: Hard to honor anyone who plays this sport, honestly.

Up Next: Prepare to rise and shine as RHP Jon Gray will get the start for Texas opposite RHP Graham Ashcraft for Cincinnati.

One of only three games on the schedule that will start before noon, Sunday’s finale from Great American Ball Park is set for 11:35 am CT and will be aired via BS Southwest.