Minor league update for 4/25/23

Down East starter Joseph Mantalvo had an excellent outing, throwing three shutout innings while allowing one hit and two walks, striking out six.

Ian Moller homered. Yeison Morrobel had a hit, a stolen base and three walks. Anthony Gutierrez had a walk, two hits and a stolen base. Cam Cauley had a single, a double and a stolen base. Danyer Cueva had a pair of doubles. Jojo Blackmon had three walks and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Hickory played a pair. In Game One, Winston Santos allowed three runs in five innings on seven hits, including a solo home run, while striking out four. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of hits and a walk. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a walk. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

In Game Two, Gavin Collyer allowed five runs in five innings, striking out six and walking two. Daniel Mateo had a single and a double. Cody Freeman had a homer.

Hickory Game One box score

Hickory Game Two box score

Frisco was up 6-0 at one point in their game but lost due to a late six run inning by their opponents. Never heard that one before.

Owen White started and went six innings. He allowed three runs, though two of them were in the seventh inning, when he allowed the first two batters to reach, was pulled, and saw them score during a bullpen meltdown. White struck out four and walked one.

Evan Carter was 2 for 5 with a homer. His OPS is now 1156. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a walk. Dustin Harris had a hit and a pair of walks.

Frisco box score

Round Rock had a bullpen game that was started by John King, who allowed a run in 2.1 IP, walking one and striking out one. Grant Anderson struck out five and walked one in two shutout innings. Chase Lee struck out four in two shutout innings. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run in 1.2 IP, striking out two. Lucas Jacobsen allowed a run in an inning, striking out one.

Justin Foscue had a pair of hits.

Round Rock box score