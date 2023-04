Texas Rangers lineup for April 26, 2023 against the Cincinnati Reds: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Graham Ashcraft for the Reds.

The Rangers are trying to avoid being swept by the Reds. That would be bad.

The lineup:

Semien —2B

Jankowski — CF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — LF

Miller — DH

Smith — SS

11:35 a.m. Central start time. The Rangers are favorites at -115.